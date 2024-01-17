Yuba County Elections is working closely with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and other local, state, and federal agencies after a staff member was exposed to mail that presumptively tested positive for fentanyl Tuesday.



An Elections staff member opened a piece of mail – which did not appear suspicious in nature, and was postmarked from a verified agency –noticed a powder substance, and took precautionary measures. The staff member did not touch the substance and was uninjured.



A field test conducted by the Sheriff’s Office indicated it was fentanyl, though further testing by the Department of Justice will be done to confirm the preliminary results. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba-Sutter NET-5 are investigating the incident in coordination with our State and Federal partners.



The Elections Office closed for a short period of time on Tuesday while precautionary decontamination measures were taken. The office reopened around noon.

In light of recent, similar incidences around the country, Elections staff had recently undergone training led by internal Human Resources on identifying suspicious mail, and reporting and handling potential dangerous substances. The office had also been equipped with Narcan – which can treat narcotic overdose/exposure in an emergency.



“We are grateful that no one was harmed in this incident and we will continue to exercise caution as we perform the important work of conducting elections,” said Yuba County Elections Clerk-Recorder Donna Hillegass.