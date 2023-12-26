The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Dar Williams with Amy Ray Band in the Marisa Funk Theater on January 19, 2024.

Dar Williams is known for insightful lyrics, emotive vocals, and enduring contributions to the folk music genre. With a career spanning decades, Dar Williams is also an author, educator, and urban planning expert. Dar Williams was always in the right place at the right time for the success she’s had over a 25+-year career. She rose out of the vibrant mid-90s Boston scene, inspired by the eclectic influences of alt-rockers, Berklee jazz musicians, slam poets, and folk artists, like Patty Griffith, Melissa Ferrick, the Throwing Muses, Vance Gilbert, and Jonatha Brooke. After a year of touring non-stop with her first album, The Honesty Room, in 1994, she was invited by Joan Baez to tour Europe and The United States. Her album repertoire showcases a consistent evolution in sound and storytelling and her music possesses a timeless quality, drawing from a rich tapestry of influences that transcend musical boundaries. Her 12th studio album, I’ll Meet You Here, reflects her belief in meeting life as it arrives.

Amy Ray is widely known for her time as one half of the duo Indigo Girls. Indigo Girls started in 1981 with a basement tape called “Tuesday’s Children” and went on to include a deal with Epic Records in 1988, a Grammy in 1990, and nearly 20 albums over more than 35 years. Known for her distinctive voice and socially conscious lyrics, Amy Ray has carved out a remarkable solo career in addition to her work with the Indigo Girls. Her solo albums showcase her versatility and commitment to creating music with a purpose. Ray’s most recent solo album, If It All Goes South, features a stunning collection of songs dealing with Ray’s conflicted relationship with her beloved South. The album reached the Americana radio album chart Top 10 and found Amy and her band making their Grand Ole Opry debut.

Dar Williams is looking forward to sharing the stage with Amy Ray Band, saying, “I’ve always loved Amy for the same reason everyone loves her. So smart, so funny, so committed to all the things I care about, too. I got to see Amy Ray Band at the River Roads festival in September, and I was amazed at how familiar, but also wholly new, her voice was in this sterling lineup. I look forward to wherever this tour takes us, on the stage and on the road!”

Please join us for an unforgettable evening of Dar Williams with Amy Ray Band on January 19th, 2024 at The Center for the Arts.

WHAT: Dar Williams with Amy Ray Band

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: January 19, 2024 | Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

TICKETS: $30-50 | https://bit.ly/3SCwTVk

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.