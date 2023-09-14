The Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Dave Mason performing in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 19, 2023. At 77 years of age, Dave Mason is at the top of his game. His soulful voice, unsurpassed guitar playing, and iconic setlist make for a concert you will not want to miss. There’s only a handful of artists who have lived firsthand so much rich history of Rock n’ Roll, and Dave Mason is one of them.

Dave Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career in the U.S. Dave has penned over 100 songs, and has 3 gold albums: Alone Together, Dave Mason, Mariposa De Oro, and platinum album Let It Flow, which contained the top-ten single “We Just Disagree”.

In addition to cranking out hits, Dave has performed on or contributed to, a number of famous albums, including The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Paul McCartney and Wings’ Venus and Mars, and Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland. Mason is featured playing acoustic guitar in “All Along the Watchtower” on Electric Ladyland, a favorite in Dave’s live shows!

Dave, a prolific artist in his own right, has collaborated with an enviable list of the who’s who in the music industry … Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell, Ron Wood, Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, and Jim Capaldi, just to name a few. Dave Mason will be touring with an amazing crop of talented musicians: Ray Cardwell – Bass & Vocals, Marty Fera – Percussion, Johnne Sambataro – Guitar & Vocals, and Mark Stein – Keys & Vocals.

Dave reflects, “It’s subjective of course. I’m a rare bird, so to speak, sticking to the tour life and to music, and you’re invited to join me in 2023! No fireworks, no flashing lights, no go-go dancers, no special effects. Just great songs and a promise of a heart-filled performance.”

Dave is still a firm believer in the magic of music, and the love is still there. Don’t miss Dave Mason’s The Endangered Species Tour 2023 stop at The Center for the Arts on September 19, 2023.

WHAT: Dave Mason WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm TICKETS: $55-95 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3rwqxLL or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.