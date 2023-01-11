Grass Valley, CA: InConcert Sierra will present the critically acclaimed Brentano String Quartet on Sunday afternoon, January 15, at 2pm.

Violist Misha Amory, violinists Serena Canin and Mark Steinberg, and cellist Nina Lee comprise one of the most formidable quartets in today’s chamber music scene. “Intoxicating,” “exemplary,” “magnificent,” “ferocious- these are just some of the words used by critics to describe their performance. We are definitely in for a musical treat in January!

BRENTANO QUARTET – Misha Amory/ viola, Serena Canin/violin (glasses), Nina Lee/cello, Mark Steinberg/violin (glasses) www.http://brentanoquartet.com/

The Brentano String Quartet is named for Antonie Brentano, whom many scholars consider to be Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved,” the intended recipient of his famous love confession. Since its inception in 1992, the Brentano String Quartet has appeared throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. The New York Times says, “The Brentano String Quartet is something special….Their music-making is private, delicate and fresh, but by its very intimacy and importance, it seizes attention.”

In addition to being one of the most renowned and in-demand string quartets, they are also dedicated and highly sought-after educators. They are currently Artists-in-Residence at the Yale School of Music, where they perform in concert each semester, work closely with students in chamber music contexts, and spearhead the instruction at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival in the summers.

The program, “Dvorak and his American Legacy,” includes Dvorak’s “Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105” and “Lento” from “Quartet in F Major, Op. 96, American;” Still’s “The Quiet One” from the “Lyric Quartet;” Ives’ “Prelude: Allegro from Quartet No. 1, from the Salvation Army;” Walker’s “Lyric for Strings;” Mackey’s “I’ve Grown So Ugly;” and spirituals “Deep River” and “Go Down Moses-Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”

ICS Artistic Director Ken Hardin says, “The Brentano Quartet is one of the top-notch quartets in the US. Their program for this concert focuses on a particularly interesting and significant moment in the history of classical music in this country, based on a time when most musical attention was focused across “The Pond” to Europe. We will enjoy an enlightening bit of “Music Appreciation 101″ presented through the lens of a superb group of performers!”

The Brentano String Quartet is the latest entry in what is shaping up to be yet another exciting season for InConcert Sierra. Please join us as we kick off 2023 with a bang!

There is a 20-minute pre-concert forum with the musicians, which begins at 1:15pm.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County non-profit organization that presents high-caliber classical music performances and robust music education offerings for all ages. Founded in 1946, ICS is celebrating 77 years as an integral part of Nevada County’s arts community. For more information, call 530-273-3990 or please visit www.inconcertsierra.org.