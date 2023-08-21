The Center for the Arts is pleased to present funk and soul band Diggin Dirt in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 26, 2023.

This seven-piece band emerging from behind the redwood curtain in Humboldt County, California, is skyrocketing through the west coast music scene. Shoveling out their own path, and consistently wowing audiences, and filling concert venues, Diggin Dirt is no ordinary funk and soul band. Their sounds explode off the stage with a pure authentic energy, and once they have you in their clutches, the relentless dance party does not let up.

Their intoxicating and infectious sound is fueled by a blazing horn section, pulsating rhythms, and searing guitars, that when combined into one, have been known to entice even the shyest of wallflowers to start movin’ and groovin’. Tying it all together is the band’s frontman, who is in possession of the pipes, charisma, moves, and natural-born-soul, and launches this ensemble into rarefied air. Behold, as they layer humble influences of psychedelic rock, Motown soul, Afrobeat, and even reggae, atop a sturdy foundation of late 60’s inspired funk music. You might have flashes of James Brown or Sly and the Family Stone, Otis Redding, or Tower of Power, but make no mistake that you are in the presence of spine-tingling originality.

Celebrate the good times, dance off the rest with Diggin Dirt at The Center for the Arts on August 26, 2023. Opener Sway Wild will be getting the evening warmed up with their joyful blend of rock, pop, funk, and folk.