Grass Valley, Calif. (March 3, 2023) – The chance to create impact in honor of International Women’s Day (IWD) is here! Now through March 8, local entrepreneur and co-founder of The Event Helper, Lauren Maddux, will personally match all donations to Hospitality House up to $10,000. This means a gift of $20 will automatically become $40 and help feed and shelter twice as many people.

The Women in Executive Leadership at Hospitality House

For over 100 years, IWD has celebrated the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women on March 8 as well as equality for all women. As Hospitality House is guided under the female leadership of Executive Director Nancy Baglietto and has made profound improvements in the livelihood of not only women, but countless homeless men, children, seniors and veterans, The Event Helper is offering this limited time opportunity to help more people together.

“Women who become homeless are disproportionately impacted and, in general, are at a higher propensity for crime and violence,” said Baglietto. “This limited-time match opportunity by The Event Helper is an opportunity to lift women and fellow community members up and provide necessary resources designed to help individuals and families return to permanent housing.”

Community members who donate now for IWD will help twice as many individuals and families receive food, shelter, case management, mental health counseling, pet care, recuperative care, outreach, and housing resources. A gift of $50 becomes $100 right now!

Despite ongoing challenges associated with homelessness, on top of snowstorms and power outages, Hospitality House continues to move forward with support from the community. Over the last six months, Hospitality House has permanently housed 138 people, 61 of which were women. During their last fiscal year, Hospitality House served 718 unique homeless individuals, 267 of which were homeless women, making up 37 percent of the population served. Of these women, a whopping 171 reported being survivors of domestic violence (64 percent).

More help is needed. To ensure Hospitality House receives the full match offered by The Event Helper, donations can be made online at hhshelter.org, by phone at (530) 615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Write “IWD” or “Women’s Day” in the check memo or online donation form. All donations will be doubled through March 8 up to $10,000.

About Hospitality House

Hospitality House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County. Hospitality House bridges the gap between homelessness and housing by offering shelter, housing resources, and a variety of wraparound services designed to help residents transition from homelessness to housing. Hospitality House envisions a community where accessible, permanent housing is available to all in Nevada County. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.