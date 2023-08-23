NEVADA CITY, California — Donner Pass Road is open. Motorists should be aware that Herback General Engineering will be striping the road starting Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. with traffic controls including 20-minute delays. The reopening comes a week earlier than planned.

Residents can follow along with past and current project updates at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/DonnerPassRoadConstruction and find updates on Nevada County Public Works Facebook.

Public Works will provide an update as additional information becomes available. Meanwhile, residents are advised to please stay out of the closed area per signage at both ends of the road closure.

Help Nevada County Public Works respond to issues on County-maintained roads: