A portion of Donner Pass Road (Old Highway 40, about one mile west of Donner Lake) is anticipated to open Labor Day Weekend; however, it remains closed to traffic due to a potentially unsafe rock fall. For public safety, the rockfall area is closed to all activities such as hiking, biking, climbing, and driving, although many recreational opportunities and access to local businesses or restaurants remain available above and below the closed area.

Photo showing the rockfall on Donner Pass Road and the original location of the broken off 40-ton rock mass (human for scale)

Nevada County Public Works closed the road following a 40-ton rock mass that fell into the roadway in June. The road will be opened after geotechnical studies are completed, the slope is stabilized, and repairs to the road, guardrail, and retaining wall are completed.

Additionally, Herback General Engineering will begin to work on the final touches (striping, ditch reshaping, and signage repairs) to the Donner Pass Road Improvement Project above and below the road closure beginning Monday, July 24. Herback will try to minimize delays and use one-way traffic controls.

Debris from the rock fall on Donner Pass Road

Learn more in the Donner Summit Association’s Newsletter, highlighting the situation and what’s to come. Additionally, residents can follow along with past and current project updates at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/DonnerPassRoadConstruction or view the location of the road closure on Public Works’ Road Conditions and Closures map at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/RoadClosures and find updates on Nevada County Public Works Facebook.

Public Works will provide an update as additional information becomes available. Meanwhile, residents are advised to please stay out of the closed area per signage at both ends of the road closure.

Help Nevada County Public Works respond to issues on County-maintained roads: