Nevada City, CA September 22, 2023 – The community sing along event, “The Foundry Sings!” returns to Miners Foundry, Wednesday October 4th. During this iteration, attendees will learn and perform “Listen to The Music,” a classic hit by The Doobie Brothers.

Miners Foundry Volunteer Coordinator Pamela Meek

In 2018, then Miners Foundry Board Member, Pamela Meek, encouraged the organization to pursue the event to bring the community together. It was inspired as a tribute to her late mother who loved to sing. “Even when she had Parkinson’s and couldn’t make a complete sentence, she could still sing. So, pretty much in memory of her.” The program is modeled after the popular Choir! Choir! Choir! a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, which has attracted professional musicians, from Patti Smith and David Byrne to Rufus Wainwright, to sing with the group.

Under the direction of Nevada Union Chorus Director, Rod Baggett, with the musical assistance of Jonathan Meredith and Tim Yamauchi, attendees are taught musical harmonies and come together over 2.5 hours to perform together. “I like the concept of bringing people together — and in a short period of time — learning three-part harmony to a song, rehearsing it, and then putting out a video so you have a finished product at the end of the night,” said Baggett.

Attendees do not need to know how to sing to participate, another aspect that drew Baggett to the project. He added, “I also like the concept of inviting anybody, especially people who used to sing, maybe never sang but always wanted to. I have had people say this is the only choir they have ever been in. I want people who think it would be fun. We aren’t trying to get it perfect. It’s going to be sloppy and messy and that’s okay.” Baggett and Robbie Merchantbreak the crowd into sections, teaching the harmonies and then bring everyone back together to record the performance.

The popular program recently received a grant from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dignity Health. The hospital group understands and supports the power and importance of bringing people together for a common cause. Organizers hope to build participation, so they won’t need to rely on the grant. “Singing is wonderful, we just have to get everyone there,” Baggett said.

The song “Listen to The Music” has lyrics that were part of the decision-making process Baggett said, “What the people need is a way to make them smile. It ain’t so hard to do if you know how. But we want to invite you even if you don’t know how!”

The evening is a great way to connect, and participants leave with a great sense of accomplishment. “There is not anything like the positive energy and the connection and bonding that people experience when they are singing together. It’s a feel-good time.” Baggett concluded.

Join your friends and neighbors at “The Foundry Sings!” Wednesday, October 4th.

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: Miners Foundry Cultural Center Presents “The Foundry Sings!” WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Email: info@minersfoundry.org WHEN: Wednesday October 4th, 6:00 p.m. Doors 5:30 p.m. HOW: $10 suggested donation; no one turned away Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.