On Thursday, March 23rd the Truckee, Doris Foley and Penn Valley Libraries will be closed to support staff training. The Penn Valley Library will offer Open+ access to library card holders who have completed the orientation. The Grass Valley and Madelyn Helling Libraries will remain open during their normal hours of operation.

This will be a recurring closure on the fourth Thursday of the month through September of 2023.

Please visit our online event calendar for additional adjustments to our weekly Thursday programming (“Events” tab on the library homepage at nevadacountyca.gov/library).

Follow Nevada County Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information on our services and programs.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Discover digital resources through our website and learn more about library services in your community.

Call our main line at (530) 265-7050 to speak with a staff member if you have additional questions or would like more information. Visit the Penn Valley location page for more information about Open+ access at that location.