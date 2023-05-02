Grass Valley, CA – The Nevada County Fairgrounds is excited to announce tickets to the annual Draft Horse Classic are now available for purchase. The annual event, now in its thirty-seventh (37) year, will be held from September 21 through 24, 2023.

With a total of six performances over four days, horse lovers will be able to see hitches from all over North America and Canada. Whether it’s a single horse cart in a pleasure course or a six- up hitch competing in driving skills, there will be constant action in the arena. We are also excited to welcome back the Bobby Kerr Mustang Act, Felix Santana and his horse Romano, and the California Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team among others.

Presale tickets range from thirteen (13) to seventeen (17) dollars per show. A season pass for reserved seating at all six shows is only eighty-five (85) dollars per person.

Tickets are available by calling the Fairgrounds office at (530) 273-6217. RV spaces are available (limited availability) for season ticket purchasers.

