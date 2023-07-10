Get yourself to the Miners Foundry Saturday, July 15th for a night on a dance floor as Dream and the Dreamer makes their debut on the Osborn Woods stage. The band is looking forward to playing your favorites along with some original music, guaranteed to get you shaking your groove thing!

Originally, a duo, Dream and the Dreamer were an instant success when Ray Laflin and then partner Doug Caldwell began playing together, first at private parties and soon after at venues all over Northern California. When Caldwell decided to retire, Laflin regrouped (literally) and added other musicians to continue playing favorite tunes while adding original music that has been quickly embraced by their large following.

Laflin said he thought they had a good thing going and so decided to do some solo stuff. He was playing a gig when a guy approached him and asked if he would be interested in playing with a keyboard player. Since the original duo played multiple instruments (often at the same time) he was open to it, he said, “We got together and hit it off and then we brought in another bass player and a drummer and the next thing you know we have a full band.”

The band now consists of Laflin on (guitar, vocals); Brian Waag (keyboards, vocals); Jeff Marshall (bass, vocals); Charlie Nickrenz, (drums) and Kit Bailey (percussion).

Dream and the Dreamer has kept their popular song list (think Soul Sister by Train) as is evident by their “Best Band in Nevada County” win, again, in 2022 and have added original material.

The band is currently in the studio, recording an album. Laflin said, “My style of writing is more in the Latin, funk, R&B area, which is the kind of thing to bring into the mix of the classic rock that we do.”

Laflin said people think of them as a dance band and he wants to keep it that way. You will love to dance to their music, and he expects everyone will have a great time at the Foundry gig which he has been looking forward to for some time, “It’s going to be a fun time. I have been wanting to play that room for quite some time, having so much room to dance and lighting and a great sound system. We are really excited.”

Laflin said he expects their album to be released in late fall, but attendees will get a preview at the show. Do not miss this opportunity to enjoy one of the area’s most popular dance bands. Dream and the Dreamer will be rocking the main stage next Saturday night.

WHO: Dream and the Dreamer WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Doors 7pm, Show 8 pm HOW: $20. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

