TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In an effort to reduce wildfire risk and maintain the health and safety of visitors and residents during Fourth of July celebrations, county officials are emphasizing two key rules: All fireworks are illegal in unincorporated Placer County, including the Lake Tahoe Basin, and alcohol is banned on the Truckee River from July 1-6.

Due to Placer County’s vulnerability to damaging wildfires, the Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance prohibiting fireworks of all types, including those ‘safe and sane’ fireworks intended for home use that are sold at roadside stands throughout the region.



The fireworks prohibition applies to the following:

Rural areas not located within the boundaries of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln.

The town of Loomis and the City of Auburn.

Unincorporated communities such as Penryn, Newcastle, North Auburn, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Foresthill, Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

Anyone caught violating the fireworks ban could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $2,000 per violation. Residents within the city limits of Roseville, Lincoln and Rocklin are advised to check with their local municipalities for regulations pertaining to legal fireworks use during the designated Fourth of July period.

There are a variety of professionally organized Fourth of July celebrations throughout Placer County to ensure residents have a fun, yet safe celebration. The following events feature firework displays for the community to enjoy:

The Tahoe City Independence Day celebrations run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. with DJ’s, entertainment on the beach and the 4th of July Drone Show starting at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Fest is being held at Palisades Tahoe with skiing and riding at Alpine Meadows plus live music all weekend.

The Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn has a professional fireworks show that starts at 9:45 p.m. courtesy of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Roseville is co-hosting a fireworks display with Placer Valley Tourism @the Grounds starting at 9:15 p.m.

The City of Lincoln’s annual fireworks display kicks off at 9 p.m. at McBean Park.

Alcohol banned on the Truckee River

Officials are also warning visitors that alcohol is banned on the Truckee River from July 1-6, an annual safety ban originally passed by the Board of Supervisors in 2012.

The ban prohibits possession of open alcoholic containers in and along both sides of the river, including islands and bridges, from its outfall at Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City to the upstream edge of the Alpine Meadows Bridge during the holiday week. Violations of the ban are punishable by a fine not to exceed $150 for the first violation, $500 for the second violation and $1,000 for the third violation occurring in any calendar year.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement with deputies patrolling the North Lake Tahoe Basin starting Friday through Tuesday. PCSO bike patrol deputies will monitor activity on key North Tahoe trails next to the rivers and the Marine 6 boat will be out on Lake Tahoe this weekend as an extra resource to ensure safety this holiday weekend.

Signage noting the ban is posted at river access points throughout the enforcement area. Businesses along the river with a valid liquor license are excluded from the ban.

Lastly, Placer County will increase staff to screen our short-term rental complaint hotline through the holiday. Officials are urging visitors to enjoy the area responsibly and to follow posted rules. Anyone can report short-term rental rule violations by calling Placer’s 24/7 hotline at 530-448-8003.

Learn more about the short-term rental hotline here.

Learn more about Placer’s fireworks ordinance here.