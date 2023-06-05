DROWNING IN SILENCE is an intimate and brave directorial debut from Chezik Tsunoda, documenting her quest for answers and personal journey of healing in the midst of the tragedy.

After Chezik’s three-year-old son Yori drowns, she is confronted with the silent epidemic of childhood drowning.

She investigates why there is so little information about the number one cause of death for children under four, and the lack of access Black and Brown children have to swimming and swim lessons – who are five times more likely to drown than white children.

Through her investigation, she meets and follows families that have experienced similar devastation from childhood drowning. As Chezik bonds with other parents fighting for change, we see her film is just as much about seeking solace as it is finding solutions. (81min)