Dry weather expected through early Friday. Precipitation chances return over the weekend with potentially another stronger storm early next week. Late Week/Weekend: Weaker systems arrive late Friday/Saturday into Sunday. Early Next Week: A stronger system will bring widespread Valley/foothill rain, heavy mountain snow, and gusty winds.

Discussion

Yesterday’s strong weather system is wrapping up early this morning as precipitation shifts shifts well to the south and east of the region and winds continue to subside. We’re going to still be dealing with the residual impacts the next couple of days as runoff works it’s way downstream from the smaller rivers and creeks into the mainstem rivers.

Hydrographs on the smaller rivers across the north valley have peaked and are beginning to come down, but they will still likely remain above flood and monitor stages this morning, so the flood advisory for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties will be extended until noon.

All this water is working its way southward through the upper Sacramento River system where flood warnings remain in effect and the level at Red Bluff is forecast to approach the record crest (from January 1997) early this morning.

Other than the residual flooding impacts, dry and relatively quiet weather is expected the next few days. Given the wet ground and clearing skies, some areas of valley fog will be possible early this morning.

Some lighter precipitation may return Friday afternoon into the weekend as short-waves weaken moving into the upper ridge along the west coast, but impacts will likely be minor.

Extended Discussion (Sunday through Wednesday)

Weak system progged through on Sunday with mainly light precipitation expected. Snow levels look to be around 4500 to 5500 feet with minimal impacts. Models suggest a cat 1 AR possible Monday into Wednesday of next week, but differ with timing and QPF leading to uncertainties in forecast details at this time.