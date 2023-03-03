What was intended to be a student matinee at The Center for the Arts is now a free theater production open to the public in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 3, 2023 at 11am. Produced by CDP Theatre Producers from Sydney, Australia. The formerly sold-out event is now open to the general public. Due to the continued impact of weather conditions, school closures and bus cancellations, we are unable to have a student matinee. The performance is now open to anyone that can get to The Center for the Arts safely. We hope we can pull together as a community and provide an audience for this unique production with actors that have traveled all the way from Australia to teach us a little about Mozart!

Executive Director of The Center, Amber Jo Manuel states, “We are extremely sad that the schools are unable to attend the first inaugural matinee performance, and we hope that those that can attend safely will come out and support this amazing orchestra on the first stop of their U.S. tour. They are so talented and they deserve an audience!”

Meeting Mozart introduces audiences to the range of Mozart’s music, through live music, stories, and songs, on an interactive journey to explore and learn about the instruments, scores, and themes that inspired Mozart to compose his greatest works, from variations on ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ to his large-scale orchestral pieces.

Premiering at Sydney Opera House in 2013, Meeting Mozart is a 50-minute theater work that instills a love and appreciation of classical music through an atmosphere that is fun, participatory, and inclusive. Watch with delight as world-renowned pianist Simon Tedeschi assumes the persona of the mischievous musical wunderkind himself, Wolfgang Amadeus, and is accompanied by an Australian Actor/Soprano as his wife, Constanze Mozart. Audiences will meet all the instruments in the ensemble along the way and discover some of Mozart’s best-known and beloved classical music. The student matinee series was made possible by a grant from the California Arts Council which will pay for 2 years of student matinees and will provide free educational programming for our community youth.

This performance includes a post-show exchange with the cast and musicians, allowing audiences to learn about the instruments, scores, and themes of Mozart’s greatest works. The general public is welcome to attend Meeting Mozart for free, no reservation required on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

WHAT: Meeting Mozart now FREE TO ALL

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Friday, March 3, 2023 | Doors 10:00 a.m., Show 11:00 a.m. (formerly 10:00 a.m.)

TICKETS: FREE | thecenterforthearts.org