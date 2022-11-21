GRASS VALLEY, CA, November 21, 2022 – Thanksgiving week brings family and friends together, and The Center wants to offer some family-friendly, time-friendly options for events during Thanksgiving week. Starting earlier in the day, these shows guarantee an exciting and fun experience for family members of all ages. Come celebrate family and the start of the holiday season with these early evening shows.

Vienna Boys Choir

November 23, 2022 | Doors 5:00 p.m. Showtime 6:00 p.m. | $60 – $75

Since 1498, the Vienna Boys Choir has been entertaining audiences with their repertoire consisting of medieval, contemporary, and experimental music. A not-for-profit group, the Vienna Boys Choir consists of 100 boys and young men between the ages of ten and fourteen, from dozens of nations, divided into four touring groups that give 300 concerts and performances each year. Presented by Music in the Mountains and The Center for the Arts.

Irish Christmas in America

November 27, 2022 | Doors 2:00 p.m. Showtime 3:00 p.m. | $35 — $50

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisin Mac Diarmada, this popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey set before a backdrop of photographs depicting rich historical traditions of Ireland. Originally conceived in 2005, Irish Christmas in America continues to bring traditional, and sometimes unknown, customs to American viewers.

WHAT: Early Evening Shows Thanksgiving Week WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: November 23 and November 27, 2022 TICKETS: $35-75 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.