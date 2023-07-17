Nevada County – It’s important to eat well during pregnancy. The Nevada County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program can help. WIC offers appointments and services onsite, by phone, and video. WIC serves individuals who are pregnant, just had a baby, recent pregnancy loss, infants, and young children under age five, who live in California.

WIC is for folks who have low to moderate incomes: a family of two can earn up to $3,041 per month before taxes and qualify; a family of three up to $3,833. If you currently receive Medi-Cal, CalFresh (Food Stamps), or CalWORKS (TANF) benefits, you may qualify for WIC.

Enroll in WIC as soon as you know you are pregnant to give your baby a healthy start. WIC staff can show you how to eat healthier meals and snacks. Working families and children under five having foster parents or guardians may qualify. Migrant and military families are also welcome to apply.

Starting in August, children completing onsite health assessments will take home a new children’s book and oral health kit, in collaboration with Nevada County Oral Health program.

Nevada County Public Health WIC has offices in Grass Valley and Truckee. To apply for WIC or learn more about the program, call 530-265-1454 or 530-582-7814 or visit us online Nevada County Public Health WIC Program | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov)

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.