Eclipse watch party on Oct. 14

On the morning of October 14th, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in our area. Come watch the eclipse with Nevada County Library and YubaNet on the lawn in front of the Rood Center in Nevada City, starting at 8:30 am. We’ll have free protective viewing glasses – never look at an eclipse directly.

This photograph of an annular solar eclipse was taken on May 20, 2012. Credit: NASA/Bill Dunford

The ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star, according to NASA.

Nevada County will experience 85% of the eclipse, the sun will not be completely covered – but it’ll still be a sight to behold (with protective glasses.)

If you can’t join us, please read this safe eclipse viewing guide before enjoying the show at your location.

Pro tip: Do NOT use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, or telescopes. Those require different types of solar filters. Also, do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

Who: Nevada County Library and YubaNet.com What: Eclipse Watch Party Where: Lawn in front of the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City When: October 14, 2023, starting at 8:30 am Cost: Free

Phases of an Annular Eclipse, courtesy NASA Science

Partial eclipse

As the Moon begins to pass in front of the Sun, it will produce a partial eclipse. The Moon will slowly block more and more of the Sun’s light, making the Sun appear as a smaller and smaller crescent before it forms a “C” shape. This phase is also known as first contact.

Annularity

About an hour and 20 minutes after the partial eclipse phase begins, the Moon will pass completely in front of the Sun, leaving a “ring” of Sun visible from behind the Moon. This period is known as annularity, or second contact. It will last between 1 and 5 minutes for most places, depending on where you view it from. During the eclipse, the sky will grow dimmer, though not as dark as during a total solar eclipse. Some animals may begin to behave as if it is dusk and the air may feel cooler.

Return to Partial Eclipse

The Moon will then continue passing across the Sun’s face for about an hour and 20 minutes, producing another partial eclipse phase. This phase is also called third contact.

Partial Eclipse Ends

The Moon continues to move until it no longer overlaps the Sun’s disk. The eclipse is over. This phase is also known as fourth contact.