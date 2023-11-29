NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. November 29, 2023 – Eddie the Elf’s secret identity remains safe after nearly 40 years. “My elf escapade just kind of happened,” says Eddie. “I had worked on a Rose Bowl Parade float with a little Victorian dollhouse on it. My parents bought the house, shipped it here, and installed it as garden art at their home on Pasquale Road in Nevada City.

Eddie the Elf cabin at night

“While putting up holiday lights one year, passersby began erroneously guessing about the little house. I started talking to them from inside the house,” Eddie the Elf said. “My impromptu performance as Eddie began in 1985.”

Eventually, an elf’s cottage was built for Christmas. Loudspeakers were installed; paths, more lights, décor and even Santa were added.

Eddie’s popularity exploded. Generations of locals lovingly embraced Eddie year after year. “I moved here when I was 25,” Eddie explains. “Nobody knew me, so I remained anonymous for all those years.”

“Eddie the Elf was part of our family holiday tradition,” says Diana Carolan. “After looking at Christmas lights, our evening ended on Pasquale. My daughters loved visiting Eddie. I always tried to see if he was looking from inside the house, but I never saw him.

“A few years ago, I discovered that I had been playing cards with Eddie for a year. The other card players kept the secret until ETE told me his hidden persona. What a treat! I didn’t believe him at first. I felt like I was part of the inner circle,” she says.

“So many good memories!”

“Children and grandkids of the first visitors stood in line to visit me and reconnect with friends,” Eddie recounts. “I have 75 sign-in books, thousands of cards, letters and memorabilia. I’ll share my memories at Eddie the Elf – After Dark event. I retired my character nine years ago.

“I sat in the dollhouse, and later, a magical cabin, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Kids stopped coming by 9 p.m., so I started having adult fun. I swore, I was sometimes offensive and rude. I played adult holiday songs like, ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ and worse. I could get away with it!”

Eddie the Elf cabin covered in snow in 2008.

This magical “unseen” performance by Eddie the Elf takes place Thursday, December 7 at 6 pm. There will be dessert, drinks, and stories. The event is produced by Nevada County Media.

Nevada County Media is a media hub and production facility available for the community. It has an Academy and tools to create amazing projects. NCM also has a production team and mobile studio for hire. Proceeds help support the NCM internship program, Bright Futures for Youth, and local toy drives.