PLACERVILLE, CA — El Dorado County and four other public entities yesterday filed a lawsuit against PG&E for damages resulting from the 2022 Mosquito Fire. The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court and includes as co-plaintiffs Placer County, El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District.

The lawsuit alleges that PG&E’s equipment was the cause and origin of the Mosquito Fire, which caused significant damages to public and natural resources in El Dorado and Placer Counties.

“El Dorado County’s lawsuit seeks all recoverable damages allowed under the law caused by the fire,” said El Dorado County Counsel, David Livingston. “The lawsuit seeks to hold PG&E accountable and to help our community rebuild after this devastating fire.”

The Mosquito Fire started on September 6, 2022 and was active for fifty days, burning 76,788 acres. Between the two counties, more than 11,000 people were evacuated while more than 3,700 firefighting personnel responded to the fire.

By September 8th, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer Counties. On September 9th, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) authorized Federal Management Assistance Grants for firefighting and response efforts.

El Dorado County is represented by outside counsel John Fiske and Torri Sherlin of Baron & Budd, and Ed Diab of Dixon Diab & Chambers.