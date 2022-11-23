The Nevada County Elections Office has released updated results for the November 8th General Election. 50,432 ballots have been counted and voter turnout stands at 67.94% with this latest update.

Lisa Swarthout will be Nevada County’s District 3 Supervisor, starting in January of 2023. Hilary Hodge will be joined by Haven Caravelli on the Grass Valley City Council. Truckee Town Council incumbents Anna Klovstad, Jan Zabriskie and David Polivy will retain their seats.

Measure V, the countywide general tax measure fails to reach the 50% + 1 vote mark. Measure W, a Nevada City voter initiative, has been rejected by two thirds of voters.

Nevada Joint Union High School District Board will likely have three new members in Olivia Pritchett, Wendy Willoughby and Ken Johnson.

The full update is available as a pdf file here. The next update will be posted on Tuesday, Nov. 29th and there are 989 ballots remaining to be counted.