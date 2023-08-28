Quiet, dry, and seasonably warm weather prevails across the region throughout mid next week, before a cooling trend takes hold late next week. Increasing breezy to gusty northerly winds Tuesday and Wednesday may result in elevated fire weather conditions as well.

Discussion

Clear skies cover the region early this morning. Winds are generally light as surface pressure gradient has trended toward even weaker onshore flow compared to Sunday. Current temperatures are similar to 24 hours ago and are mainly in the 60s to lower 70s across the Central Valley.

Hot and dry conditions will persist through much of the week with high temperatures mostly in the 90s across the Central Valley. A short-wave trough will pass to the north of the region on Tuesday bringing minor synoptic cooling, but ridging and offshore flow will increase on Wednesday in its wake leading to breezy northerly winds and lowering humidity across the Sacramento Valley and surrounding terrain resulting in elevated fire weather conditions as highs return to near the century mark in the valley.

Onshore flow and cooling is forecast to return beginning Thursday as another trough develops along the west coast.

Extended Discussion (Friday through Monday)

560 DM upper low progged over SW Oregon Friday with embedded vort maxes progged to swing thru northern portions of CA. Models showing potential for showers Friday, mainly north of a KUKI-KCIC line. Low center forecast to drop into NorCal over the weekend keeping a threat of showers, mainly over the northern and eastern mountains of CWA. Short wave ridging moves through late Sunday into early Monday.

EC shows another deeper/wetter low moving across northern portions of CA Monday, while GFS, ensembles, and NBM support broader/drier troughing aloft. Below normal high temperatures expected through the extended forecast period.