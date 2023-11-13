Shelf-stable meals can be a lifeline, especially during an emergency, and Kiwanis recently assembled, packaged and donated a supply of 10,000 for local distribution.

Kiwanis supporters in action as they prepare shelf-stable meals for winter emergencies at the Nevada County Food Bank. Many will be delivered to seniors in the Meals on Wheels program. Photo: YubaNet

Many will go to Gold Country Senior Services Meals on Wheels clients.

“Thanks to Kiwanis, our team can feel confident knowing the older adults we serve will have shelf-stable meals on hand, should we be unable to reach them during winter storms. We’ll be including these meals in our next grocery bag delivery. We’ll also offer a couple to each of our Congregate Dining participants,” said Nutrition Program Director Tara Marino.

Meals on Wheels is one of Gold Country’s most popular programs, providing homebound seniors with homemade, nutritious meals since 1976. Equally important, is the interaction clients enjoy with their volunteer drivers. The combination of meals and a friendly hello is a good reminder that they remain an important part of our community. Having shelf-stable meals on hand will add a welcome sense of security. Each package contains up to six servings, and there are two flavors: rice and beans and macaroni and cheese.

Kiwanis’s kindness means many local seniors will be ready for winter emergencies.

Gold Country Community Services, dba Gold Country Senior Services provides a range of programs and services that support the health, well-being, and independence of older adults in our community.