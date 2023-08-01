Grass Valley, Calif. (August 1, 2023) – Local artists and restaurants have come together to offer the 17th annual Empty Bowl fundraiser for Hospitality House beginning Sept. 7 – 21. The event’s primary objective is to raise awareness and support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness. Every dollar received from Empty Bowl is a donation toward Hospitality House’s emergency operations and every dollar makes a difference in someone’s life.

Bowls Displayed at The Golden Gate Saloon 2022. Photo by Jessica Solis Hernandez

Ticketholders can dine at one or more featured restaurants between Sept. 7-21 where they will receive a beautifully donated artisan bowl that is filled with a delicious meal especially selected and donated by each restaurant.

“Pre-pandemic, Empty Bowl was always hosted as a large, single-day gathering,” explained Jessica Solis-Hernandez, Marketing Specialist at Hospitality House. “We shifted into restaurants in 2021 due to COVID-19 and received overwhelming feedback that this new platform not only offered delicious dining experiences but an impactful way of making a difference in the community.”

In total, seven restaurants stepped forward as Empty Bowl hosts this year.

FEATURED RESTAURANTS:

Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar

Golden Gate Saloon @ The Holbrooke Hotel

Heartwood Eatery

Lola @ The National Exchange Hotel

Sopa Thai Cuisine

Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Co.

Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro

FEATURED FOOD

Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar: Classic Blue Cheese Wedge with iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, fried shallots and blue cheese crumbles.

Classic Blue Cheese Wedge with iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, fried shallots and blue cheese crumbles. Golden Gate Saloon @ The Holbrooke Hotel: Dish to be announced soon!

Dish to be announced soon! Heartwood Eatery: Dish to be announced soon!

Dish to be announced soon! Lola @ The National Exchange Hotel: French Onion Soup made with caramelized onions, beef broth, sourdough crouton and gruyere cheese.

French Onion Soup made with caramelized onions, beef broth, sourdough crouton and gruyere cheese. Sopa Thai Cuisine: Tom Kah Soup with lemon grass, coconut milk, broccoli, snow peas, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Tom Kah Soup with lemon grass, coconut milk, broccoli, snow peas, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and tomatoes. Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co: Surprise dish! Menu varies per week.

Surprise dish! Menu varies per week. Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro: Green Ortega Chili with fresh chicken, rice and red peppers, mild.

All restaurants are hosting Empty Bowl between Thursday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 21 with varying hours and days of participation. Because restaurants are donating their own signature dish and staff time to host Empty Bowl, ticketholders are encouraged to patronize these restaurants by purchasing tasty add-ons to support them, such as appetizers, drinks and desserts.

“Empty Bowl is an event that is near and dear to my heart. It is an event symbolizing the importance of what one bowl of soup can mean to someone who is living on the streets, cold, hungry and alone. At Hospitality House, our collective goal to ensure that all program participants receive the vital sustenance and support they need to move forward to regain their independence,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “One simple bowl of food can give someone the necessary energy and fuel to reach out for help in the hope of attaining a better tomorrow.”

In their last fiscal year, Hospitality House served 799 unique locals, an increase of 11 percent over the previous year, and provided nearly 79,344 meals. With the number of people needing help increasing by the year, Empty Bowl is a way to further Hospitality House’s efforts in 2023. Additional donations are always welcome.

GET TICKETS

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. and start at $40 each. Tickets are available online at hhshelter.org and online at emptybowl2023.rsvpify.com. A limited number of tickets are available for each participating restaurant. Tickets must be purchased in advance in order to be redeemed at participating restaurants. Each restaurant has restrictions in place regarding when tickets can be utilized. Each ticket includes one artisan bowl, one delicious meal and a pamphlet on Empty Bowl’s significance, which includes a featured story on a local individual overcoming homelessness. Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis. Days/times/locations vary by each participating restaurant. Exclusions apply. For assistance or questions about tickets, please call (530) 615-0852.

Dozens of artists, including Chic Lotz, Dik Hotchkiss, Mindy Oberne, Yvon Dockter, Rene Sprattling, Carlos Angulo, Patrick Speer, Gold Country Woodturners and many more, have come together to make the event possible by creating and donating hundreds of handcrafted ceramic and wooden bowls.

A big thank you to this year’s sponsors: BriarPatch Food Co-op, Chapa-De Indian Health, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, County of Nevada, KVMR 89.5 FM & 1051.1 FM, Pawnie’s Home Care, River Valley Community Bank, SPD Markets, Telestream, LLC., The Union, Whitewater Naturopathic Medicine and YubaNet.

Learn more about Empty Bowl at hhshelter.org/empty-bowl.

About Hospitality House

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.