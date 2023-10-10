SACRAMENTO, California – Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, camping at Englebright Lake will only be available with a reservation made through www.recreation.gov.

Once the change occurs, campsite reservations may be made up to 24 hours in advance. If campsite reservations are not available for desired dates, users may set alerts to be notified of openings.

Englebright Lake campgrounds are accessible only by boat, and campers will be required to print and display their reservation confirmation on the dashboard of all vehicles for the duration of their stay.

First-come, first-served camping at Englebright Lake will continue through Dec. 31, 2023.

