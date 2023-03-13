Nevada City, CA March 13, 2023 – Come to the “O’Foundry’s Irish Pub” this Friday March 17th beginning at 7:00 pm and enjoy an evening of celebrating all things Irish with live entertainment by Harmony Happens. The Miners Foundry will be transformed to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17th! Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Harmony Happens is comprised of Rod Baggett, Pamela Roberts, Heather Grove, and Robbie Merchant. The quartet of singers will be accompanied by a backing band who will provide the tunes one thinks of when recalling the Green Isle, as well as some other contemporary classics.

The group will lead revelers in singalongs and other things Irish, promising a great soundtrack for singing and drinking along. “We’re aiming to recreate the fun vibe of an Irish pub, where everyone is welcome to sing and share a pint,” said vocalist Pamela Roberts

“Most songs we’ll do will be familiar or an easy learn if folks care to join in on the choruses,” she added. “Or just come and share a toast with us! We all could use an uplifting experience and gathering around music always feels good.”

Following a series of debilitating storms in the Sierra Foothills, Miners Foundry is pleased to be open and ready to welcome merrymakers from all creeds, though it is said that everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Pattys Day! Enjoy some good Irish whiskey or a Guinness and a pastie.

Count your Irish blessings this Friday night at the O’Foundry Irish Pub in Nevada City!

Slainte (pronounced Slawn-cha…it is Gaelic for cheers)!

Don’t wait. This popular event sold out in 2022!

For this and future events, be sure to visit www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: Miners Foundry and Harmony Happens

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: Doors 6:00 pm. Show 7: 00 pm

HOW: $15 O’Foundry’s Irish Pub – Miners Foundry Cultural Center

Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.