November 20, 2023 – Since 2013, The Nest Family Resource has been dedicated to providing community and support to help families thrive from fertility through parenthood in an accessible, inclusive, and compassionate environment. We have grown from a one-mom-show to the diverse and expansive resource that we are today with the mutual support of the families that have come through The Nest and caring, dedicated professionals who resonate with the need for the services we provide in our community.

Our top priority continues to be offering free and sliding-scale postpartum support for all families. We’re launching a community-based lactation support network that all families can access within immediate reach. This warm-line and informational resource for families will be available beginning in the first quarter of 2024 and will comprise of lactation consultants and educators, doulas, midwives and experienced mothers. There is a huge need for more accessible, community breastfeeding support in Nevada County and we’re looking forward to being able to meet this need along with continuing to offer all of our community classes and support groups.

As a small non-profit we rely on the yearly support of our community. This year we’re hosting a benefit, a Winter Family Festival in Grass Valley at Gold Vibe Kombuchary on December 3rd. Together we’ll enjoy the musical talents of Tawnee Kendall of Music for Littles and Angelica Baraona for Music Time en Español along with Happy Stories by Maria. Families can enjoy an afternoon of face painting, play, dancing, friends and fun.

In addition to our event, we’re hosting an online fundraiser through Donor Box beginning on Giving Tuesday. Contributions support the expecting parents of 2024 to rest in our community’s compassionate care. If you’ve enjoyed our free prenatal and postpartum groups, you know just how essential this lifeline of support can be for new and expecting parents. We all deserve access to compassionate, safe community and care during pregnancy and the vulnerable days postpartum.

We know there are so many options for great organizations to support during this time of year, and we appreciate any amount. It’s also helpful to share our organization and events with your family, friends, and network to amplify the impact, or share your story of how the Nest has impacted your family to inspire others to donate. This season as we reflect with gratitude on the abundance in our lives, we are grateful for your support and for the incredible community surrounding The Nest. We hope you will help us to soar even higher!

Who: The Nest Family Resource

What: Family Winter Festival

Where: Gold Vibe Kombuchary located at 12615 Charles Dr in Grass Valley

When: Sunday, December 3 from 12:00-3:00.

Enjoy the sweet musical talents of Tawnee Kendall from Music For Littles and Angelica Baraona for Music Time en Español along with bilingual Happy Stories by Maria. Kids can also enjoy face painting, sensory play, good food and friends! This annual benefit is donation based and all proceeds will go toward The Nest’s 2024 programming expenses including free pregnancy and postpartum support for local families.

If you’re seeking more information about Nevada County’s birth and pregnancy resource: www.thenestfamilyresource.com