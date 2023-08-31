Nevada City, CA – California experienced a significant, wet winter season last year that led to a larger mosquito population for 2023; now is the time to fight the bite to help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes disease in humans, horses, and birds. The virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Nevada County had the first West Nile Virus-positive dead bird report, along with nine other California counties. The best way to prevent the virus is to protect yourself from mosquito bites and prevent mosquitos from breeding in standing water.

“Our Environmental Health Vector Control Team is increasing monitoring and treating standing water and ponds in Nevada County,” said Environmental Health Director Amy Irani. “Standing water is a mosquito nursery. Mosquitoes can hatch in a week or less in as little as a half-inch of water. If you get rid of still or stagnant water at least weekly, you will keep many mosquitoes from breeding and take a big step toward protecting yourself and your family.”

Fight the Bite

Apply insect repellent with EPA-registered active ingredients DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus before you go outside. Be sure to follow label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and insect repellent if spending time outside at dawn and dusk. Mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active at those times.

Install door and window screens and repair any ripped or torn screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Find additional tips on eliminating mosquito breeding in your yard online.

Want to know more? Meet and visit with Environmental Health Staff at Nevada County’s Collaboration Day, which will run from 2 pm – 6 pm Friday, September 8, at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu, Nevada City, CA. For further information and resources, call Nevada County Vector Control at (530) 265-1500, email env.health@nevadacountyca.gov, or visit Mosquito and Vector Control on the website.