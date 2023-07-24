Nevada City, California — Local favorites Izzi Tooinsky and Shyhoopz Hula Hoops are among the highlights of Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning celebration from 1-3pm, Sat., July 29 at the Madelyn Helling Library. After the performances, stick around for free sno-cones during the hottest part of the day.

Summer Learning Participants Show Off Their Free Books. Photo by Nevada County Library staff

It’s not too late to participate in Nevada County Library’s “Find Your Voice!” Summer Learning program. Stop by your local library to pick up a reading log or download the Beanstack app to participate digitally. This year’s program challenges kids and teens to read 15 minutes a day and complete activities that encourage creativity. Write a poem or a song, create your own dance move, build something, or write a letter to a local official as part of this year’s Summer Learning challenge.

Upcoming Summer Learning Programs

For the culmination of the Azaleah Lane book club, author Nikki Shannon Smith, visits the Madelyn Helling Library on Wed., July 26 at 1pm. Learn how this celebrated children’s author approached writing the Azaleah Lane mystery series, and how the character Azaleah found her own voice. Recommended for ages 6-12.

The Tahoe National Forest visits the Grass Valley Library on Fri., July 28 at 11 am. Learn about the importance of pollinators and meet some special pollinators that call Tahoe National Forest home.

For a complete list of Summer Learning programs visit nevadacountyca.gov/summerlearning.

Summer Learning in Truckee

There is plenty to do in Truckee too! Discover Truckee Library’s storywalk and read the pages of a book as you walk the river path! Read the heartwarming story Mango, Abuela and Me by Meg Medina in the storywalk located on the Legacy Trail below Truckee River Regional Park through Aug. 25.

NorCal Bats and Conservation Ambassador’s Wild Things will be visiting the Joseph Center’s Donner Room in August, and Preschool Outdoor Storytimes are now at Truckee River Regional Park on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Visit nevadacountyca.gov/TruckeeLibrary for program dates and details or call the Truckee Library WorkSpace at (530) 582-7846.

What you need to know

Musical Mondays with InConcert Sierra at Madelyn Helling Library. Photo by Nevada County Library staff

Turn in your “Find Your Voice!” Summer Learning reading logs by Fri, Aug 11 to be entered in the prize drawing for a $50 gift card. Everyone who completes the challenge receives a library branded tote bag, journal and pencil and a voucher for two free ride tickets at the Nevada County Fair, while supplies last. For more information visit nevadacountyca.gov/summerlearning or call (530) 265-7050. Follow Nevada County Library on Instagram or Facebook for weekly program highlights!