Participate in Nevada County Library’s Find Your Voice! Summer Learning Program for kids and teens and build a bridge of knowledge while school is out for the summer. Pick up a reading log at the Summer Learning Kick-off Party at the Grass Valley Library on Saturday, June 17th! Celebrate the summer with face painting, popcorn and performances by the Puppet Art Theater Company and Shyhoopz hula hoops.

Did you know children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall? Kids and teens who participate in summer learning programs and read a minimum of six books over the summer score higher in reading and math when they return to school. That is why every year libraries across the country promote summer reading with fun activities, challenges and community events.

With this year’s theme, Find Your Voice!,the library encourages participants to embrace reading and find inspiration for self-expression. Our voices have power. We use our voices to share stories, express ourselves, and spark change. Our voices include not only the sounds we make, but the words we write, the art we create, the movements we perform, and the actions we take each day to impact our world.

Nevada County Library’s Find Your Voice! Summer Learning program will include events and workshops made possible by the Friends of Nevada County Libraries and the Friends of the Truckee Library. From Wild Things’ amazing and inspiring animal rescue program, to Musical Mondays with InConcert Sierra, the library has got you covered with free and family-friendly activities! For a complete calendar of events and list of summer learning partners visit nevadacountyca.gov/summerlearning.

So here are the details you don’t want to miss: Between June 12th and August 11th, kids and teens can stop by their local library to pick up their reading log or go paperless and register at mynevadacounty.beanstack.com.

Download the Beanstack Tracker mobile app to quickly log book titles, minutes read and participate in leaderboard challenges with friends. Check out the website at nevadacountyca.gov/summerlearning for more information about completion prizes and full program details, or call (530) 265-7050.

Join library staff at the Grass Valley Library located at 207 Mill St for the Summer Learning Kick-off party on Saturday, June 17th from 1 to 3 p.m. Pick up the Find Your Voice! Summer Learning reading log, and celebrate the summer with face painting, popcorn and community performers.