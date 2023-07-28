Placerville, Calif, July 27, 2023 – Due to drier conditions increasing, seasonal fire restrictions will go into effect Friday, July 28, 2023 on the Eldorado National Forest under Forest Order 03-23-11. Under these restrictions, wood and charcoal fires are only allowed in metal fire rings and grills at designated developed recreation sites listed in the order.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents and visitors who help prevent human caused wildfires by following these fire restrictions,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Nickie Johnny. “We have already encountered some abandoned campfires this year, so if you see an abandoned or illegal fire, call 911.”

To protect public safety, the following acts are prohibited on the Eldorado National Forest:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except within stoves, charcoal grills or fire rings provided in the Developed Recreation Sites, as shown on Exhibit A. 36CFR 261.52(a).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a Developed Recreation Site as shown on Exhibit A, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 CFR 261.52(d).

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame. 36 CFR 261.52(i).

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order in accordance with U.S. Forest Service standard 5100-1. 36 CFR 261.52(j).

Having a valid California Campfire Permit does not exempt a person from the prohibitions listed above. However, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable propane campfire pit, stove, or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials.

Persons with a valid Forest Service special use authorization for a recreation residence, or a resort or organizational camp listed as an exempted facility in this order are exempt from Prohibition No. 1, while at their permitted location.

The fire restrictions and forest order can be found on the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/eldorado under the regulations section. California Campfire Permits are available online at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.