Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our first of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts.

Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band! You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a jazz medley, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from Elton John and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to restore and lift your spirit.

Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and clubs to meet you at the park for musical fun with your hometown band.

Sunday June 25, 2023

Today’s theme: Consider Yourself at Home

5:00 – 6:30pm at the Pioneer Park bandshell in Nevada City, CA

OPENER – The Star-Spangled Banner

Frances Scott Key/C. Graufulla-Hausey

the 1861 version arranged for the Third New Hampshire Infantry Regiment’s Port Royal Band

Marching Down Broadway arr. John Moss

MEDLEY: Consider Yourself (“Oliver!”) • Hey Look Me Over (“Wildcat”) • Seventy Six Trombones (“The Music Man”)

I Whistle a Happy Tune (from “The King and I”)

Richard Rodgers/William Schoenfeld

Walter Webb, vocal solo

High Flight (trumpet section feature)

Steven Bulla

The Last Grand Ragtime March

John Cacavas

Into the Storm Robert W. Smith

Come Sunday

Duke Ellington/Paul Murtha

Doug Johnson, alto saxophone solo

Pop and Rock Legends: Elton John

arr. Ted Rickets

MEDLEY: Crocodile Rock • Goodbye Yellow Brick Road • Candle in the Wind • Saturday Night’s Alright

♬ INTERMISSION ♬

donate by gold pan

Flourish for Wind BandRaph Vaughn Williams

The Whistling BoyAlbert O. Davis

Les Miserables (selections)

Claude-Michel Schönberg/Warren Barker

MEDLEY: At the End of the Day • I Dreamed a Dream • Master of the House • On My Own • Do You Hear the People Sing

Original Dixieland Concerto

arr. John Warrington

MEDLEY: Ballin’ the Jack • The Jazz-Me Blues • Original Dixieland One-Step

23 Skidoo!

Ken Whitcomb

Jump, Jive an’ Swing

arr. Paul Murtha

MEDLEY: Flip, Flop and Fly • Rock this Town • Jump, Jive an’ Wail

ENCORE: 1915 March

B. C. Bridges/Cheryl Woldseth our own signature march

The concert is free, open to the public, accessible, and perfect for families.

Dogs on leashes are welcome. Carry in your picnic dinner, or treat yourself from the hot dog and ice cream vendors. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a wonderful musical evening at the park.

Upcoming Concerts

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Independence Day Curbside Concert

Downtown Grass Valley in front of Sergio’s Caffe

One hour prior to parade, and then intermittently throughout



Sunday, July 23, 2023

“Going Places” (Band Musician Invitational event)

Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert #2

Pioneer Park, Nevada City

5:00 – 6:30pm



Sunday, August 12, 2023

Pops Concert at the Fair

Pine Street Stage, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Grass Valley

5:00 – 6:30pm



Sunday, August 27, 2023

“Let Your Hair Down”

Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert #3

Pioneer Park, Nevada City

5:00 – 6:30pm



Sunday, September 3, 2023

Labor Day Picnic Pops Concert

(for Lake Wildwood residents only) Bugler Cove, Penn Valley

5:00 – 6:30pm



Saturday, September 16, 2023

Constitution Day Pops Concert

Pine Street (closed to traffic), downtown Nevada City

4:30 – 6:00pm

More information: http://nccb.org/