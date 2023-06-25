Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our first of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts.
Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band! You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a jazz medley, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from Elton John and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to restore and lift your spirit.
Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and clubs to meet you at the park for musical fun with your hometown band.
Sunday June 25, 2023
Today’s theme: Consider Yourself at Home
5:00 – 6:30pm at the Pioneer Park bandshell in Nevada City, CA
OPENER – The Star-Spangled Banner
Frances Scott Key/C. Graufulla-Hausey
the 1861 version arranged for the Third New Hampshire Infantry Regiment’s Port Royal Band
Marching Down Broadway arr. John Moss
MEDLEY: Consider Yourself (“Oliver!”) • Hey Look Me Over (“Wildcat”) • Seventy Six Trombones (“The Music Man”)
I Whistle a Happy Tune (from “The King and I”)
Richard Rodgers/William Schoenfeld
Walter Webb, vocal solo
High Flight (trumpet section feature)
Steven Bulla
The Last Grand Ragtime March
John Cacavas
Into the Storm Robert W. Smith
Come Sunday
Duke Ellington/Paul Murtha
Doug Johnson, alto saxophone solo
Pop and Rock Legends: Elton John
arr. Ted Rickets
MEDLEY: Crocodile Rock • Goodbye Yellow Brick Road • Candle in the Wind • Saturday Night’s Alright
♬ INTERMISSION ♬
donate by gold pan
Flourish for Wind BandRaph Vaughn Williams
The Whistling BoyAlbert O. Davis
Les Miserables (selections)
Claude-Michel Schönberg/Warren Barker
MEDLEY: At the End of the Day • I Dreamed a Dream • Master of the House • On My Own • Do You Hear the People Sing
Original Dixieland Concerto
arr. John Warrington
MEDLEY: Ballin’ the Jack • The Jazz-Me Blues • Original Dixieland One-Step
23 Skidoo!
Ken Whitcomb
Jump, Jive an’ Swing
arr. Paul Murtha
MEDLEY: Flip, Flop and Fly • Rock this Town • Jump, Jive an’ Wail
ENCORE: 1915 March
B. C. Bridges/Cheryl Woldseth our own signature march
The concert is free, open to the public, accessible, and perfect for families.
Dogs on leashes are welcome. Carry in your picnic dinner, or treat yourself from the hot dog and ice cream vendors. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a wonderful musical evening at the park.
Upcoming Concerts
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Independence Day Curbside Concert
Downtown Grass Valley in front of Sergio’s Caffe
One hour prior to parade, and then intermittently throughout
Sunday, July 23, 2023
“Going Places” (Band Musician Invitational event)
Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert #2
Pioneer Park, Nevada City
5:00 – 6:30pm
Sunday, August 12, 2023
Pops Concert at the Fair
Pine Street Stage, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Grass Valley
5:00 – 6:30pm
Sunday, August 27, 2023
“Let Your Hair Down”
Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert #3
Pioneer Park, Nevada City
5:00 – 6:30pm
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Labor Day Picnic Pops Concert
(for Lake Wildwood residents only) Bugler Cove, Penn Valley
5:00 – 6:30pm
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Constitution Day Pops Concert
Pine Street (closed to traffic), downtown Nevada City
4:30 – 6:00pm
More information: http://nccb.org/