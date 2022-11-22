Thank you. In 2022, from “Snowmaggedon”, through fire season and on to election night, you were with us! Your interest in our reporting brings meaning to our work and the ongoing support of our readers fuels our continued coverage of the wider Sierra Nevada region.

Focus Forward is our editorial vision for 2023. It’s YubaNet’s initiative to illuminate more of what our readers need. Through surveys, emails and conversations, you told us what is missing in our local media landscape. Now we are ready to deliver and take YubaNet into the future with expanded coverage in 2023.

This work needs your support. All subscriptions during our winter campaign fund the 2023 reporting for Focus Forward. Subscribe.

Focus Forward doesn’t mean we’ll turn a blind eye to the challenges we face, or our stories will always be upbeat. It means every story we report will aim to give you information you need to move forward, and to create a positive impact in the Sierra Nevada and beyond.

Here are just some of the things we’re planning:

Our wildfire and emergency response coverage is unmatched. We will expand the scope of that coverage with extensive reporting on how resources are being used to keep our region safer from wildfire and the other impacts of climate change.

We will take a look at how decisions are made locally around federal and state funding to address homelessness and the housing crisis impacting California.

Nothing is more important to our future than our young people. We will cover how schools are addressing the learning gap, with a focus on what’s working, what parents need to know and what our students really think.

Art, food, culture and small businesses are the lifeblood of our community. We are expanding our coverage of it all to keep you posted on the most vibrant aspects of the Sierra Nevada.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that we need to make time to gather as a community. We will continue to be part of town halls, listening sessions and community events and will bring you more opportunities to learn and engage with friends and neighbors in the coming year. It’s time to expand our communal universe again!

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 360 local newsrooms across the U.S. have shuttered. A record 16,160 newsroom jobs were lost in 2020 and the trend continues.

That’s why we need you. The last few years have been hard for everyone, but we stayed focused on delivering facts, context and ideas that move in the right direction, forward.

Can we count on you to support journalism that takes us forward, not backward?

Sincerely,

Pascale Fusshoeller

Editor



If you are interested in learning more about how you or your organization can support YubaNet with a one-time tax deductible donation of $5000 or more, please contact us directly at yubanet@yubanet.com. These funds will be used exclusively to hire reporters at a living wage to cover our community. Or go to givebutter.com/yubanet to make your tax-deductible donation now. Thank you!

If you are interested in advertising with us, contact us at ads@yubanet.com and let us know how we can help you share your message with our highly engaged digital community.