Grass Valley, Ca. – Thanks to an observant Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant on his way home from work Wednesday 4/5/23, a wanted felon was taken into custody on a felony no-bail warrant for a prior offense of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. 55-year-old Darryl Skelton of Grass Valley was arrested on his warrant and earned two

new charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, after running from the sergeant on Rattlesnake Rd near Highland Dr.

At approximately 5:10 pm, the sergeant, who was in uniform and in a fully marked patrol truck, stopped to check on a motorcycle rider, later identified as Skelton, standing near a disabled motorcycle on the side of the road.

Upon recognition and confirmation of Skelton as a wanted person, he informed the subject he was being detained at which point Skelton fled on foot. Additionally, the sergeant observed a fixed blade knife in the suspect’s back pocket as he was running away.

The sergeant was able to catch up to Skelton, who physically resisted as the sergeant tried to take him into custody. After a short struggle, the sergeant was able to gain control as additional deputies arrived on scene to assist.

A knife was found on the ground nearby that matched the description of the knife the sergeant had observed on Skelton’s person. During the struggle, our sergeant sustained minor injuries including a laceration and scratches. Skelton declined medical aid at the scene. Upon being booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, Skelton was found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine.

We also wish to acknowledge an anonymous citizen who had witnessed the struggle and approached the sergeant to check on his welfare, prior to additional deputies arriving. The short foot pursuit of approximately 70 yards had led from the roadway into a forested area out of view of responding units, and the citizen was able to stand at the roadside and flag down arriving deputies to the sergeant’s location. To that young man, please know we appreciate your assistance and support, thank you.