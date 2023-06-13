Four western Nevada County certified organic farms have joined forces to bring a collaborative Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) to the area. First Rain Farm, Bluebird Farm, Feeding Crane Farm, and Starbright Acres Family Farm collaborate to deliver a weekly box of organic produce to CSA members. How do they do it?

Pictured are the farmers (plus Sophie, the CSA coordinator) holding the veggies they grew for the first box!

Wednesday was the first pick-up day and thanks to Riparian Studios we bring you this behind the scenes look. If it entices you to sign up for the CSA, all the better. Supporting local organic food production is more healthy eating for you, helps local farmers to develop their business and train the next generation.

Four Farms – One CSA

The CSA offers add-ons from MushBarn, Deer Creek Bakehouse and Sun&Cellar, plus optional Sunflower and Microgreen shares.

Full disclosure: We are members of the CSA and are looking forward to a season of organic produce, in addition to the bounty offered at local Farmers Markets.