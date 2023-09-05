Foy Vance celebrating 10 years of music at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Foy Vance with opener Bonnie Bishop in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 10, 2023.

Hailing from Northern Ireland and deeply rooted in the rich musical history of the Southern United States, Foy Vance has garnered acclaim from fans and fellow musicians alike since his independent debut album released in 2007. Foy released his second LP, Joy of Nothing, in 2013 on Glassnote Records which led to further critical praise and invites on tours from Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol and Sir Elton John. Additionally, Foy has headlined tours globally to sell-out crowds.

Foy was the second artist signed to Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran’s label division within Atlantic Records. Foy’s debut recording with the label, The Wild Swan, was Executive Produced by Sir Elton John and released in 2016. In 2019, Foy released two companion albums, From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis, recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis. His songwriting credits include co-writing four cuts on Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album Divide, the title track on Sam Smith’s latest album Gloria and collaborations with Alicia Keys, Rag N Bone Man, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Plan B and Rudimental.

Foy Vance’s 2021 album, Signs Of Life, marked Foy’s second studio album ‘proper’ on Gingerbread Man Records and was a testament to his abilities as a songwriter. The thoughtful and poignant album was written and played more or less entirely by Vance, with assistance from young Northern Irish producer Gareth Dunlop, and received global recognition. In 2022, Foy embarked on the Signs of Live + 15 Years of Hope tour, celebrating his latest album as well as the anniversary of his debut record. This year, he’ll be heading out on the road once again to play songs from one of his most impactful albums, as well as tracks from the rest of his poignant discography for the Regarding the Joy of Nothing Tour.

Bonnie Bishop will be warming up the room with her opening set. Blessed with an authentically resounding range, a blistering lyrical gift, and OK – she admits it – a couple of inherent vices that any God-fearing Americana/country/soul artist must wrestle with after years of bringing it live and in-color, Bishop has now broken free from the bust-boom mentality of Nashville to walk a line of her own making. Bonnie Raitt gushes, “She has a beautiful soul, artistry, honesty, and courage. Bonnie Bishop is as gifted a prose writer as she is a musician, not to mention she’s an incredible singer!”

Don’t miss this night of great music with Foy Vance and opener Bonnie Bishop at The Center for the Arts on September 10, 2023.

WHAT: Foy Vance WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Sunday, September 10, 2023 | Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. TICKETS: $23-43 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: http://bit.ly/3Kh2TK9 or (530) 274-8384

