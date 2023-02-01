Nevada County – Time is running out for Nevada County residents to apply for the extended Access and Functional Needs Program that provides free defensible space clearing services within 100’ of their homes. Hundreds of residents have qualified, and there is still room to serve over 500 more. Fire Safe Council of Nevada County and the Office of Emergency Services are pleased to announce that the program has been expanded to include renters with property owners’ permission.

“This will also allow us to work with mobile home parks. Currently, we are going through the list of applicants who might be newly eligible and reaching out to them, but we still have room to provide services to many more people,” says Jamie Jones, Fire Safe Council Executive Director.

“Every resident who thinks they might qualify based on age, disability, or income should get in touch with us right away. We can help with the application, over the phone, via email, in person at our office, or even at your home. We are happy to make house calls to be sure we reach as many people as possible,” adds Jones.

“Our residents know defensible space is the first line of defense against wildfire. Removing flammable vegetation like heavy brush and tree branches is labor-intensive and expensive. Programs like this help us keep the community safer,” says OES Director Craig Griesbach.

This project is funded and managed in cooperation with the County of Nevada, CalOES (California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services), FEMA, United Way of Nevada County, and the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. All work will be completed by Fire Safe Council crews. “Community collaboration is key to our success; hearing from applicants is the last piece of the puzzle to getting this work completed. We want to be sure everyone eligible knows about this service,” adds Griesbach.

Project Numbers:

Total project: $6,546,621

Properties to be treated: 837

Application Deadline: Feb. 28, 2023

Work started: September 2022

Estimated completion: June 2025