GRASS VALLEY, CA, January 19, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present another Family Fun Day for the community on February 11, 2023, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Offered two times a year, these are free all-day events geared toward families and introduces many young children in our community to their first-ever arts experience. We offer families the opportunity to participate in healthy, art-based activities together, such as face painting, crafts, a balloon artist, and other exciting entertainment.

This Family Fun Day will include performances by The Dream Top, magician Bill Hutcheon, AirAligned, face painting by Lucy Galbraith, balloons by Timothy Roberts, and arts & crafts with Nancy Schaefer. A concession stand will be dishing out sweet treats and popcorn, cider, hot chocolate, fruit, and other kid-friendly snacks.

Bringing twenty years of 5-star entertaining experience, The Dream Top is an award-winning performer with a medal in the Bay Area Parent magazine Family Favorite Awards for 2022. The Dream Top’s hilarious high-energy shows are truly engaging for young imaginations, allowing little ones to get out all of their wiggles and giggles.

With over fifty years of experience, Sacramento’s Bill Devon-Hutcheon has been entertaining people of all ages with his magic. Bill has performed for many parties, schools, church events, community functions, fundraisers, county fairs, California state fairs, and weddings. He incorporates live doves, sleight of hand, audience participation, and humor into his performances, captivating and amazing audiences with pure magic.

AirAligned, started in 2002 with support from The Center for the Arts, teaches and performs as a theatrical aerial dance group. Their advanced programs are now being offered throughout the U.S. and internationally. AirAligned has a solid reputation in the industry and is able to provide many opportunities for professional performers, workshop goers as well as dance organizations. All of the instructors and presenters are professional aerialists and dancers trained in multiple disciplines and injury prevention, with productions that are beautifully choreographed and athletically executed.

Appropriate for the whole family, this circus-themed Family Fun Day on February 11th at The Center for the Arts is a great way to celebrate the arts. No tickets are required; you may RSVP on The Center for the Arts website.