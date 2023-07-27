Nevada County Transit Services is pleased to announce our upcoming Free Fare Days event from Wednesday, August 9th through Sunday, August 13th in conjunction with the County Fair. All transit services will be free to ride during the Nevada County Fair, so hop on the bus and enjoy stress-free travel around the community.

In addition to the Free Fare Event, Nevada County Connects will be operating a free shuttle service from Tinloy Transit Center in downtown Grass Valley (across the street from Gold Miner’s Inn) to the main gate at the Fairgrounds, including stops at Pine Creek and Grass Valley shopping centers.

The free fare Fair Shuttle will operate Wednesday through Sunday, departing Tinloy Transit Center approximately every 30 minutes.

Shuttle times are as follows: Wednesday 8/9: 10:30 AM – 11:00 PM Thursday – Sunday 8/10 – 8/13: 9:30 AM – 11:00 PM

These free fare days are provided through a Low Carbon Transit Operation Program funding.