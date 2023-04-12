AUBURN, Calif. — A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications and vaping devices (batteries removed) at the following locations.

During last fall’s countywide takeback event, 4,746 pounds of medication were collected for safe disposal, with almost 100,000 pounds collected within Placer County at these events since 2010. This doesn’t include medications collected at year-round drop off locations.

Roseville (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive (near the skatepark/batting cages)



Sun City – Roseville

7050 Del Web Blvd. (by tennis courts) Loomis (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Road Lincoln (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Lincoln Police Dept.

770 7th Street Rocklin (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Rocklin Police Dept

4080 Rocklin Road



Rocklin Fire Station #3

2001 Wildcat Blvd. Auburn (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) City Hall

1225 Lincoln Way



Justice Center, Placer County Government Center campus

2929 Richardson Drive Truckee (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Safeway Parking Lot

11290 Donner Pass Road (southern portion of lot)

Do not remove pills from prescription bottles. Liquids can also be dropped off in original bottles. Personal information can be removed or crossed out with a permanent marker, but this is not mandatory. All bottles will be incinerated.

Unacceptable items include sharps, lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, cannabis products, aerosols and hydrogen peroxide.

“This is an important tool to help keep potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of the hands of teens, young children and even seniors who might misuse them or make mistakes,” said Christina Ivazes, a Health Education Program Coordinator with the Placer County’s Health and Human Services. “Proper disposal also protects our environment by keeping these substances out of the soil and water supply.”

For questions about the event, residents are encouraged to call 916-258-2302. There are also a growing number of year-round medication drop-off sites at local pharmacies and other sites across the county. For more resources and to find a year-round drop-off site near you, visit PNCMS.org/RxDrugSafety.