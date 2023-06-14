AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Public Health has been awarded a $200,000 grant to help expand Friday Night Live opportunities for county youth and build more social-emotional learning into FNL programming.

Friday Night Live is a program designed to build leadership skills for teenagers, provide opportunities for community engagement, and prevent alcohol and drug use. The Placer County Youth Commission has operated a local Friday Night Live chapter since 2001. With this new funding, Public Health hopes to establish additional FNL chapters at local schools. High schools that are interested in exploring an FNL program may contact Alexandra Wride at AWride@placer.ca.gov.

The new funding from the California Friday Night Live Partnership will support Placer’s FNL activities through June 2024.

“It’s been impactful to see youth empowered through FNL activities in our current chapter and we are excited to have the opportunity to reach more students and deepen FNL programming,” said program manager Sarah Hagen. “Placer County is full of engaged and thoughtful young leaders.”

Public Health staff provide support for FNL chapters; community service opportunities; student and advisor trainings and support; and countywide and regional special events. One example is the third annual Youth Commission-led 5k “Free Your Mind, Free the Air” run, which took place in April in Roseville and attracted a record 112 participants. The annual run planned by PCYC students aims to reduce nicotine use and raise mental health awareness.

The new funding is also intended to support FNL activities promoting social-emotional learning, such as implementing a “kindness week” on school campuses and supporting campus beautification projects.