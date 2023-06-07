Grass Valley, Calif. June 7, 2023 – United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) welcomes Gary Reedy as a new board member. A long-time Nevada City resident, Gary spent 11 years protecting and restoring our beautiful Yuba River watershed, including as SYRCL’s Science Director. Gary retired from Environmental Science in 2017 and now enjoys local property management and volunteerism.

The Reedy family has been a supporter of United Way for generations. Gary’s father Si supported United Way throughout his retirement years in Oregon, and his final years here in Nevada County. Gary and his mother Shirley continue that legacy. Additionally, the success of Day of Action is due in part to Gary’s leadership and the Mankind Project volunteers he recruited.

The Board is excited to welcome Gary onto the UWNC team. Gary has been an active member of our community, and we look forward to his perspective, experience, and energy which will contribute to UWNC’s continuing growth and development,” said Marianne Cartan, UWNC Board President.

United Way of Nevada County is working with community partners to ensure that the basic needs of all our community members, including food, clothing, disaster preparedness, and access to health care, are met. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education, and income stability.

For additional information, please call 530-274-8111 or visit uwnc.org.