Join us for docent-led geology walk at South Yuba River State Park! Visitors can meet the docent at the Buttermilk Bend Trail parking lot, on the east side of Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport.

A maximum of 12 visitors can attend the tour. Please reserve your spot at https://tinyurl.com/GeologyWalk

The tour is free. Parking lot day-use fee is $5 per vehicle, or free alongside Pleasant Valley Road where legal and safe.

WHAT: Guided Geology Walk

WHEN: Friday May 12th, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

WHERE: South Yuba River State Park, 17660 Pleasant Valley Rd, Penn Valley (Bridgeport)

COST: Parking lot day-use fee is $5 per vehicle, or free alongside Pleasant Valley Road where legal and safe. There is no additional fee for the guided walk.

FOR INFO: https://tinyurl.com/GeologyWalk