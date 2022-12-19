Grass Valley, CA December 19, 2022 — This fall, our family decided to seek a buyer for the Del Oro Theatre. The real estate was listed for sale in mid-November. While this is the result of a thoughtful process that required much time, reflection, and consideration for our family, we understand it might be surprising for our community.

We want to reassure our customers that the Del Oro Theatre remains open and ready to welcome you to the movies! In fact, we just had our most successful weekend of the last four months with the opening of Avatar: The Way of Water. Local audiences have responded enthusiastically to James Cameron’s new epic set in the watery world of Pandora. And the holiday season of movies is just beginning. More exciting films are opening at Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas this week.

The last few years have been challenging for all of us, and movie theaters are still recovering. We have owned and operated theaters in the area since 1979 and firmly believe in the power and potency of the shared movie experience in a theater. We have worked tirelessly to keep the movies going in Grass Valley over the last three years, and we intend to find a buyer who will continue to bring the movie-going experience to Nevada County at the Del Oro Theatre.

We look forward to welcoming you to the movies this holiday season and in the new year. Our commitment to this community has never wavered, and we are deeply grateful for your ongoing support. The cherished memories of time spent at the movies in Nevada County span generations; our family shares them too. So, make a date to see a movie in the theater! We are confident everyone in Nevada County can find the perfect film for their special outing. Our wonderful staff will be there with smiles and fresh popcorn and ready to make new memories.

Mike & Barbara Getz, Michael and Azriel LaMarca

About Sierra Theaters and Del Oro Theatre

Sierra Theaters is a locally owned, family business that operates the Del Oro Theatre in Downtown Grass Valley and Sutton Cinemas in the Brunswick Basin. For over thirty years Sierra Theaters has been bringing the best in cinema to Grass Valley in auditoriums equipped with comfortable seats and state-of-the art projection and sound. From the big action pictures to kids movies and sophisticated adult fare, Sierra Theaters delivers the big screen movie experience. Also known for its friendly staff and delicious popcorn, Sierra Theaters is committed to quality entertainment for everyone in our community.

http://www.sierratheaters.com/