Nevada County Child Welfare Services’ annual Giving Tree Program is in full swing for the holiday season. Want to help make the holidays a little more special for local foster children? Participate by stopping by one of the seven Giving Tree locations, pick up a tag with a foster child’s age, gender, and wishes, and return unwrapped gifts to Giving Tree locations by December 19th. The program also accepts donations of gift cards for gas and groceries for young adults.

“We are grateful to our Nevada County community who supports this program and our foster children every year,” said Nick Ready, Child Welfare Program Manager. “We have many partners that help make this program possible, from local businesses to nonprofits and community groups. We’re also excited to expand the program this year with two new locations in Truckee.”

The program aims to ensure that each child and young adult receives something specifically chosen for them.

How to Participate

Visit one of the seven Giving Tree locations across Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee (find locations and addresses below)

Pick up a tag from the Giving Tree that specifies a foster child’s age, gender, and wishes

Purchase and return unwrapped presents to any Giving Tree location with the tag by December 19th

Giving Tree Locations