NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. September 19, 2023 – Farmers and gardeners alike are busy harvesting the fruits (and veggies) of their labor. Sierra Harvest and the Food Bank of Nevada County have teamed up to glean excess produce and provide fresh snacks to local schools and non-profit organizations.

That bumper crop of fruit or the flood of vegetables ripening at the same time can be too much to harvest, even for farmers. Sierra Harvest’s gleaning program relies on volunteers to help glean veggies and fruit from local farms, farmers markets and homesteads.

Besides gleaning for the Food Bank, Sierra Harvest gleaners also collect fresh, seasonal produce for Interfaith Food Ministry which distributes to those in need.

How to participate

If would like to donate surplus crops to the Sierra Harvest Gold Country Gleaning Program, and you are within western Nevada County, please fill out this form and volunteers will come harvest your fruit and bring it to local food assistance programs, or call the Sierra Harvest office at 530-265-2343 or contact gleaning@sierraharvest.org

Sierra Harvest Gleaners in action

To sign up as a gleaner, please read the information for new volunteers first, then follow the sign-up process.

Volunteers at the Food Bank of Nevada County

To volunteer at the Food Bank, please fill out the online application. They are always happy to have more helping hands for:

Food distribution sites

Food packing and sorting

Office and administrative support

Summer lunch program

Warehouse assistance

Driving and deliveries

Annual food drives, fundraisers, and special events

For more information about Sierra Harvest: https://sierraharvest.org/

For more information about the Food Bank of Nevada County: https://foodbankofnc.org/