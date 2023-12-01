NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. November 30, 2023 – “Not only will this grant allow us to meet new air-quality best practices criteria, but it will help build a sustainable, environmentally-conscious program,” said Gold Country executive director Leslie Lovejoy. “For starters, both our Senior Firewood Program clients and our community will benefit.”

Year-round testing with moisture meters is scheduled for next year’s Senior Firewood Program supplies before delivery to clients. Photo by Courtney Ferguson

According to the EPA, smoke from wood-burning stoves can cause asthma attacks, bronchitis, and aggravate heart and lung diseases. This same smoke is also a major source of environmental pollution. Alternatively, burning dry, seasoned wood creates a hotter fire with less smoke.

The grant will have a positive impact on the Senior Firewood Program, starting with moisture meters. Year-round testing is scheduled, so senior clients will know that their supplies have been checked for moisture content, and the wood they receive meets current standards. Not only will they have heat and be ready for cold-weather emergencies, but they’ll enjoy welcome peace of mind.

“Part of this grant will also help safeguard our volunteers,” Lovejoy added. “Some of the funds will be used for protective clothing, such as shirts and chaps. Another shipping container will also be purchased to store tools, including a new chain saw.”

The grant’s primary purpose is to provide financial-and-educational resources to public and tribal firewood bank programs that offer heating fuel to low-to-moderate income individuals. It’s a nation-wide effort to improve the environment, as well as household and neighborhood health.

Gold Country’s Senior Firewood Program has been delivering winter wood to local seniors since 1979, and it remains one of the last of its kind in California. The Alliance for Green Heat grant enables this tradition to change with the times.

For information about this and other services, as well as volunteer opportunities, phone (530) 615-4541, email info@goldcountryservices.org, or visit www.goldcountryservices.org.