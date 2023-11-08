GRASS VALLEY, CA, November 8, 2023 – This Thanksgiving weekend, Nevada City band Golden Shoulders is making their return to Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts. Playing songs written by lead singer Adam Kline, Golden Shoulders has decades worth of songs to pull from, and this show will feature songs from their latest album, 2019’s Could This Be the End, and some going all the way back to their 2002 debut, Let My Burden Be. They’ve embarked on many tours of the United States, playing with a reduced lineup of either two or three people or joined by a whole group of musicians onstage when closer to home.

Golden Shoulders has a rotating lineup of members, and this show will see Kline joined by acclaimed local talents such as singers Brett Shady and Davia Pratschner, guitarist Ehren Haas, drummer David Nicholson, bassist Thad Stoenner, pianist Ariella Daly, pedal steel player Barry Anderson, and banjo/trumpet player Jonathan Hansard.

The opening act, Davia, has established herself as one of Nevada County’s strongest songwriters. Her latest album “Favorite Bell” was recorded, mixed and mastered at Earth Tone Studios in Sacramento by Patrick Hills and features an epic lineup of violin, acoustic guitar, piano, electric guitar, keys, saxophone, stand-up bass, accordion, pan flute, and horns. She says of the upcoming show, “I have a moody and striking and wonderful set planned for you all.”

Come out to support our town’s very own, Golden Shoulders with support from Davia, and head home with local music and memories made at The Center for the Arts.

WHAT: Golden Shoulders

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Friday, November 24, 2023 | Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

TICKETS: $18-23 | https://bit.ly/3MPn1UP

WEBSITE & INFO: thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.