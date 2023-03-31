Judge Leanne Mayberry

Leanne Mayberry, of El Dorado County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the El Dorado County Superior Court. Mayberry has served as a Research Attorney at the El Dorado County Superior Court since 2012.

She served as a Deputy County Counsel in the Nevada County Counsel’s Office from 2004 to 2011.

Mayberry served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable James K. Singleton at the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska from 2002 to 2004 and as a Law Clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in 2002.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northeastern University School of Law.

Mayberry fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Suzanne N. Kingsbury. She is registered without party preference.